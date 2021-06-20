UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Wrap Up Musical Party, 14 Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

Police wrap up musical party, 14 held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested 14 on the charges of aerial firing in a musical ceremony organized in the jurisdiction of Kahuta police station.

Kahuta police said they received an information that a drug dealer Safeel's brother Afzal alias Zila was involved in aerial firing with him fellows at a musical ceremony.

The accused tried to flee from the scene but the police chased and succeeded to arrested 14 of them.

The arrested accused were identified as Tauqeer, Ejaz, Shahid, Saghir, Nabil, Farrukh, Nizabat, Mohsin, Adil, Afzal, Khalil, Rizwan, Basir and Azhar.

Police said evidence has been collected from the spot and raids were being carried out to arrest the other co-accused.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police teams and said that strict action should be taken against outlaws.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Kahuta From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

3 hours ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.