Police wrap up musical party, 14 held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested 14 on the charges of aerial firing in a musical ceremony organized in the jurisdiction of Kahuta police station.

Kahuta police said they received an information that a drug dealer Safeel's brother Afzal alias Zila was involved in aerial firing with him fellows at a musical ceremony.

The accused tried to flee from the scene but the police chased and succeeded to arrested 14 of them.

The arrested accused were identified as Tauqeer, Ejaz, Shahid, Saghir, Nabil, Farrukh, Nizabat, Mohsin, Adil, Afzal, Khalil, Rizwan, Basir and Azhar.

Police said evidence has been collected from the spot and raids were being carried out to arrest the other co-accused.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police teams and said that strict action should be taken against outlaws.