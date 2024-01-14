Police written test held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The written examination of candidates for recruitment as Intelligence Operators in Punjab police was held at the Police Lines here on Sunday.

RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran and Additional SP were also present. Before the examination, the candidates' biometric verification was conducted while strict security arrangements were also made. A total of 419 candidates from the district of Sargodha participated in the test.

Successful candidates will be interviewed in the third phase, a police spokesman said.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that the recruitment was being made in an extremely transparent manner, while all possible measures had been taken to eliminate the culture of 'Shifarish' and ensure merit in recruitment by video recording every phase.

Successful candidates in the examination will be informed by the local police, and their list would also be shared on the social media page of the police, he added.