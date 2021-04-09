Police zonal officers to meet complainants on daily basis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed police officials of all Zones to meet public and complainants at their offices on daily basis.

He asked all officials including Zonal Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to adopt `open door policy' and meet with complainants on daily basis at their offices from 3 pm to 5 pm.

He categorically asked not to have any other activity during these timings and issues of the citizens should be addressed on priority basis.

He said that self-respect of the visitors should be ensured along with complete facilitation and relief to them. The IGP said that surprise visits would be conducted at various police stations by him and DIG (Operations) and all possible efforts would be made for effective policing.