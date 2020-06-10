LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that instructions have been issued to the police and administration for strict compliance of coronavirus SOPs whereas commercial areas and business houses have been asked to follow governmental instructions against COVID-19.

He reiterated that legal action would be initiated in case of any violation and implementation on the governmental measures would be ensured.

He emphasized that no one would be allowed to take any unlawful benefit of easing the lockdown.

Everyone would have to show responsibility, he added.

The CM said decisions were being made in consultation with all stakeholders and under the guidance of the Federal government to combat coronavirus.

Continuation of employment generation activities was imperative, as well as observation of SOPs,and people could protect themselves by maintaining social distancing and followingthe policy of care, he added.