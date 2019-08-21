Police,Child Protection and Welfare Bureau arrange training workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore police in collaboration with the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) organised a training workshop at District Police Lines, Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Wednesday.

The workshop has been held on the direction of CCPO Lahore BA Nasir and DIG Operations Lahore DIG Ashfaq Khan.

Child Protection Legal Officer Miss Saba delivered a lecture about laws of torturing on children.

As many as 20 SHOs and 25 incharge investigation participated in the workshop.

About 40 SHOs and 50 incharge investigations had been imparted training so far.

Child protection officers Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Amin and Zahra Umer also gave lectures regarding awareness about rights of children and protection and precautionary steps.

The SHOs and incharge investigations appointed in Lahore will be given training during the workshop under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karar Hussain.

The training workshop will continue till August 24.