Policeman Acknowledged With Cash Prize
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Superintendent of Police(SP) Investigation Tank, Cadet Haji Nasir Khan awarded certificate of appreciation and a cash reward to wireless operator, head constable Qudratullah Marwat for showing outstanding performance.
Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the services of the head constable who, he added, performed his duties with exceptional responsibility, diligence, and professional skill.
He said that such dedicated and sincere personnel were the real strength of any force, and recognizing their services was an honor for the force.
The SP added that acknowledgment of services always served source as inspiration for other personnel of the district police which was committed to protecting life, property and honour of citizens.
