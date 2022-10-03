UrduPoint.com

Policeman Among 3 Killed In Clash Over Personal Enmity

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Policeman among 3 killed in clash over personal enmity

Three people including a policeman were killed and five others got injured in exchange of fire between opponents in Wana area of South Waziristan, police said on Monday

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Three people including a policeman were killed and five others got injured in exchange of fire between opponents in Wana area of South Waziristan, police said on Monday.

A Police official informed that early on Monday morning son of a man named Bilal Wazir Mastikhel was killed by their opponents in Wana Bazaar. After listening the news, the deceased father along with other relatives opened fire on their opponents near their houses.

After which both parties took positions and opened indiscriminate and heavy fire on each other.

Meanwhile, policemen named Maruf Khan, Umar, Nafid, District General Secretary of ANP Yasin Khan and his driver Hafiz also came under firing.

As a result, the policeman Maruf Khan and a man namely Madakifi were dead on the spot, while five others got injured. A large number of locals and tribal elders reached the firing spot and established a temporary ceasefire between the two parties.

The injured and deceased were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Wana.

The condition of two injured was said to be critical as they had been shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

