Policeman Among Four Injured As Two Armed Groups Clashed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Policeman among four injured as two armed groups clashed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :At least four persons including a policeman received bullet injuries as two armed groups clashed during a protest in the University Town here on Thursday.

A group of people belonging to Esa Khel tribe came out at University town in front of a private tv channel, chanting slogans against a local journalist Hazrat Khan Mohmand for prompting law enforcement agencies to take action against their tribe after airing report about contentious issue pertaining to hills in area of Mohmand tribal district.

The situation turned precarious when another group supporting the journalist showed up and scuffled with one another while using sticks.

Upon seeing police squads, the charged protesters started firing leaving four persons including one policeman injured.

Later, the police dispersed the protesters and brought situation under control.

The injured were taken to Khyber Teaching Hospital who were identified as Nawab Khan, Kareem, Azizur Rehman and a policeman Abul Latif among which the condition of Nawab Khan is stated to be precarious.

Police also arrested several protestors including two armed men who were allegedly involved in firing.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Union of Journalists strongly condemned the protest against a senior journalist and termed it a move against freedom of expression and an attempt to defame the profession of journalism.

In a statement, it demanded of the provincial government and Khyber Pakhtunkwa Inspector General of Police to provide appropriate security to the journalist.

