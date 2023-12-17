Policeman and his son martyred in confrontation with dacoits

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police faced a grim encounter in the area of Ramana police station, resulting in the martyrdom of Head Constable Muhammad Ashraf and his son.

Policeman Muhammad Ashraf was going along with his son when they observed dacoits attempting to commit a dacoity, police spokesperson said.

Upon bravely confronting the intruders, the Head Constable Ashraf and his son were met with gunfire from the assailants and they succumbed to their injuries.

Senior officers, accompanied by a substantial police contingent, swiftly responded to the scene.

A rigorous search operation is underway to apprehend the culprits responsible for this tragic incident.

IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, taking cognizance of the situation, has issued directives for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Funeral prayers for the martyred Head Constable Ashraf and his son were held at the Police Lines Headquarters, attended by police personnel, district administration officials, and members of the public. The bodies, draped in the national flag, have been transported to their ancestral village for burial with full state honors.

IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and assured full cooperation and support for the relatives of the martyred Head Constable during this difficult time.