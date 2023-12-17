Open Menu

Policeman And His Son Martyred In Confrontation With Dacoits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Policeman and his son martyred in confrontation with dacoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police faced a grim encounter in the area of Ramana police station, resulting in the martyrdom of Head Constable Muhammad Ashraf and his son.

Policeman Muhammad Ashraf was going along with his son when they observed dacoits attempting to commit a dacoity, police spokesperson said.

Upon bravely confronting the intruders, the Head Constable Ashraf and his son were met with gunfire from the assailants and they succumbed to their injuries.

Senior officers, accompanied by a substantial police contingent, swiftly responded to the scene.

A rigorous search operation is underway to apprehend the culprits responsible for this tragic incident.

IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, taking cognizance of the situation, has issued directives for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Funeral prayers for the martyred Head Constable Ashraf and his son were held at the Police Lines Headquarters, attended by police personnel, district administration officials, and members of the public. The bodies, draped in the national flag, have been transported to their ancestral village for burial with full state honors.

IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and assured full cooperation and support for the relatives of the martyred Head Constable during this difficult time.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir From

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

16 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

16 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

16 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan