Policeman arrested allegedly involved in drug-trafficking; 16 kg narcotics seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police, during its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, Friday arrested a police man allegedly involved in drug-trafficking and recovered a huge quantity of charas from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of PS New Town, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Mirza Javed Iqbal intercepted a vehicle and recovered 15 kg 908 grams of charas that was tactfully concealed in different parts of the vehicle besides arrested a policeman identified as Azhar Sheikh.

The police had registered a case against the accused under the relevant act while further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police adding drugs business must be discouraged.

He said strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity, the spokesman said.