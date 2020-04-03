UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Arrested Allegedly Involved In Drug-trafficking; 16 Kg Narcotics Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:02 PM

Policeman arrested allegedly involved in drug-trafficking; 16 kg narcotics seized

Rawalpindi police, during its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, Friday arrested a police man allegedly involved in drug-trafficking and recovered a huge quantity of charas from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police, during its ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements, Friday arrested a police man allegedly involved in drug-trafficking and recovered a huge quantity of charas from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of PS New Town, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Mirza Javed Iqbal intercepted a vehicle and recovered 15 kg 908 grams of charas that was tactfully concealed in different parts of the vehicle besides arrested a policeman identified as Azhar Sheikh.

The police had registered a case against the accused under the relevant act while further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police adding drugs business must be discouraged.

He said strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Business Drugs Vehicle Man Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Australia's Health Chief Says Actual Number of COV ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Families With Income Cut Due to COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Controversial Soviet-era statue removed in Prague

2 minutes ago

Non-Working April May Cost Russia 1.5-2% of 2020 G ..

5 minutes ago

Toll of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Rises to 3,183, ..

2 minutes ago

Religious scholar Tayyaba Khanum Bukhari presents ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.