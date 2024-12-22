Policeman arrested for selling drugs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Lahore police arrested a police official involved in selling drugs in his circle.

According to the details, a Batapur police official started a drug business in his circle. Manawan police arrested the police official, Waqas, red handed selling drugs and registered a case.

The policeman was arrested near the BRB canal and drugs worth thousands of rupees were recovered from the possession of the accused. An investigation is ongoing.