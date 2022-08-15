Policeman arrested for supervising, facilitating organized crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The district West zone police arrested a policeman for supervising and facilitating criminal activities.

According to an official on Monday, a head constable Rana Tahir posted at Mominabad police station was arrested over charges of supervising, facilitating organized crimes and taking extortion from criminals and drug peddlers.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.