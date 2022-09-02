UrduPoint.com

Policeman, Attacker Killed At Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

SWABI, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) ::A policeman was killed and four other injured when an attacker opened fire on a police party within limits of Kalu Khan area of the district, police said here on Friday.

According to police, a man identified as Muhammad Arshad started firing a police party in Kalu Khan.

A policeman, Muhammad Arif was killed in the incident while four other sustained injuries. The attacker who was trying to escape later killed in exchange of fire with police team.

The funeral prayer of slain policeman was offered in Shah Mansoor Police Lines Swabi.

