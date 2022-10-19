Policeman, citizen killed in firing by street criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A police constable and a citizen were killed in firing by unidentified street criminals in Pak Colony area on Wednesday.

According to SP Baldia Captain (Retd.) Faizan Ali, the personnel of Shaheen Force were on routine patrolling near Bara board area when some citizens informed them about robbers.

The street criminals were attempting to escape after robbing citizens.

Personnel of Shaheen Force including the martyred policeman Nihal s/o Zia-ul-Haq chased the robbers.

During exchange of firing with the robbers, PC Nihal got injured and a citizen namely Shakeel was killed. The injured cop was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho paid tribute to the martyred policeman Nihal.

The Karachi Police chief also directed the officers concerned to ensure earliest arrest of involved culprits.