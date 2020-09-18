UrduPoint.com
Policeman Commits Suicide In Sibi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:14 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A policeman committed suicide near Nari Chowk area of Sibi district on Friday.

According to police sources, the deceased identified as Hafizullah shot himself with a gun. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to district headquarters hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained so far. Police have registered a case.

