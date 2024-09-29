Open Menu

Policeman, Couple Injured In Shooting; Suspect Killed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Policeman, couple injured in shooting; suspect killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A policeman and a civilian couple were injured in a shootout in Hasan Garhi area on Sunday.

According to details, the incident occurred when a police patrol team attempted to stop a group of suspicious individuals. The suspects opened fire on the police team, wounding the In-charge of Bashirabad police chowki and two passersby.

In response, police returned fire, killing one of the attackers, identified as Shabbir Hussain.

The injured were immediately taken to Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment. SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar visited the hospital to oversee the care of injured and ensure they received necessary medical attention.

The injured husband and wife are residents of Hassan Garhi

APP/hsb/

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Wife Reading Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

19 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

19 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

20 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

20 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

20 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

24 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan