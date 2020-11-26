Policeman critically injured in check post blast in karak

A police official was critically injured when some explosive went off at Kashu Pull police check post on main Bannu-Karak road here on Thursday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A police official was critically injured when some explosive went off at Kashu Pull police check post on main Bannu-Karak road here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that unknown miscreants taking advantage of the darkness at night planted some explosive in the empty police check post.

The police officials when reached the post today,a blast occurred, critically injuring a police official named Asif Rehman.

The police soon after the incident cordoned off the area and collected evidence to find out clue about the perpetrators involved.