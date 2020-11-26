UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Critically Injured In Check Post Blast In Karak

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:37 PM

Policeman critically injured in check post blast in karak

A police official was critically injured when some explosive went off at Kashu Pull police check post on main Bannu-Karak road here on Thursday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A police official was critically injured when some explosive went off at Kashu Pull police check post on main Bannu-Karak road here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that unknown miscreants taking advantage of the darkness at night planted some explosive in the empty police check post.

The police officials when reached the post today,a blast occurred, critically injuring a police official named Asif Rehman.

The police soon after the incident cordoned off the area and collected evidence to find out clue about the perpetrators involved.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Post

Recent Stories

UVAS holds condolence reference for NTSA President ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus has damaged developing economic a lot: ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Sorts Council discuss cooperation with Frenc ..

17 minutes ago

Society needs to change its mindset on women: Omer ..

3 minutes ago

Iraq, Russia to Expand Security Cooperation to Inf ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Start Mass Covid Vaccination Before New ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.