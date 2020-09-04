Policeman died, 6 family members injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :An accident on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district claimed the life of a policeman and left his six family members injured. The accident happened on Friday near Sann, a rural town, when the car in which they were returning to Jacobabad overturned.

The police identified the deceased policemen as 45 years old, Anwar Urs Golo, a resident of Jacobabad district. The injured family members as named 10 years old Sumair Hassan, 8 years old Shoaib, 6 years old Anmol and 3 years old Ali Abbas, Mehmoodan wife of Anwar and Nazeeran wife of Ali Hassan. The injured were shifted to the Rural Health Center in Sann.