Policeman Died, 6 Family Members Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

Policeman died, 6 family members injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :An accident on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district claimed the life of a policeman and left his six family members injured.  The accident happened on Friday near Sann, a rural town, when the car in which they were returning to Jacobabad overturned.

   The police identified the deceased policemen as 45 years old, Anwar Urs Golo, a resident of Jacobabad district. The injured family members as named 10 years old Sumair Hassan, 8 years old Shoaib, 6 years old Anmol and 3 years old Ali Abbas, Mehmoodan wife of Anwar and Nazeeran wife of Ali Hassan. The injured were shifted to the Rural Health Center in Sann.

