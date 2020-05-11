Policeman dies due to coronavirus in Karachi

Another police officer lost his battle against coronavirus on Monday, said the spokesman to Sindh police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Another police officer lost his battle against coronavirus on Monday, said the spokesman to Sindh police.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector Sher Gul Khan Niazi posted at MT Garden passed away after being affected with the coronavirus, he said.

He added that till now 3 cops have passed away due to the virus. Currently 119 officers and personnel are under treatment while 29 have returned to their homes after recovering.

The Sindh police were taking due care of affected officers and personnel, the spokesman concluded.