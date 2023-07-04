Policeman dies in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Superintendent of Police (SP) Legal Branch, posted at DIG Hyderabad's office, Sohail Siddiqui passed away here on Tuesday at the age of 59 years.

The police spokesman informed that Sidduqi joined the Sindh Police as Prosecutor Sub Inspector in 1992 and served the department for 31 years.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased officer was at Subhani mosque and he was later laid to rest in the historic Tando Yousuf graveyard.

A large number of police officers and officials, besides the family members, relatives, neighbours and friends attended the burial rites.