UrduPoint.com

Policeman Dies In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Policeman dies in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A policeman lost his life in a road accident on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

The Assistant Sub Inspector Hazar Khan Solangi was riding on a motorbike which struck against an iron grill on the road after the rider lost control as one of the vehicle's tyre went burst.

The deceased was travelling from Hyderabad to Sehwan when the accident occurred near Aamri town.

He was shifted in critically injured condition to the government dispensary in Aamri from where he was referred to the government hospital in Sehwan where he breathed his last.

Solangi was a resident of Sehwan who was posted in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Vehicle Road Accident Hyderabad Jamshoro Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

8 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

15 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.