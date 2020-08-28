UrduPoint.com
Policeman Electrocuted To Death In Police Station

Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

A police constable posted at Phuleli police station got electrocuted to death while switching on the water pumping machine inside the police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A police constable posted at Phuleli police station got electrocuted to death while switching on the water pumping machine inside the police station. According to the SHO, the deceased 26 years old Azhar Ali died on the spot.

Ali, a resident of Chhotki Ghitti area, was dumb by birth. The dead body was earlier taken to Liaquat university hospital and later shifted to his residence for the burial rites.

The police station has been partially under water since August 24 rainfall in Hyderabad.

