Policeman foils robbery attempt in industrial area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A sub-inspector of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Tuesday foiled an attempt to snatch cash from a citizen by dacoits and got injured during the firing by them in the industrial area police station.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akram observed during the duty that two persons were trying to snatch cash from a cab occupant following which he intervened.

During his attempt to overpower the dacoits, they opened fire on him resulting bullet injury in his arm.

Despite being injured, he chased the dacoits who managed to escape after abandoning their motorbike. The injured sub-inspector has been admitted in hospital where he is stated to be out of danger.

Senior police officials rushed to the scene after the incident and said the accused would be traced soon.