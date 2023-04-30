UrduPoint.com

Policeman Gunned Down By Unknown Killers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Policeman gunned down by unknown killers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Unknown gunmen here on Sunday night shot dead a police constable Muhammad Ibrar.

According to police, the killers of the motorcyclist opened fire at Ibrar Khan at the limit of Meera Kachori in the limit of Chamkani police station and killed him on the spot.

He was serving in the IT Section of the KP police.

The reason behind the gory incident could not be immediately ascertained. Police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

