Policeman gunned down in Bajaur by unidentified shooters

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) ::A policeman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Lugrai areas of Loi Momand Tehsil here on Thursday, Police control confirmed the incident.

According to Police, some unidentified gunmen opened fire on Policeman Farhad Khan and martyred him on the spot.

The killers managed to escape after the shootout. The funeral prayers of the Shaheed Policeman were offered at the Police Line Bajaur. After the incident, police launched a search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao accompanied by District Police Officer Shehzada Kokab Farooq and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ajam Khan Afridi visited the home of martyred policeman to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The deputy commissioner offered Fateha for the departed soul and said the district administration shares the grief of the family members of the deceased. He assured that the killers would be arrested and punished soon.