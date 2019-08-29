Policeman held over bribe in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) -:The anti-corruption establishment Faisalabad region arrested a policeman for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from a citizen.

According to official source here on Wednesday,Ikramul Haq of chak 297-GB filed an application that Sub-Inspector Allahyar,investigation officer took Rs.

20000 as bribe in a case registered against the complainant in city police station Toba Tek Singh.Now,the officer was demanding Rs 20,000 more for giving favour and acquittal him in the case.

The anti-corruption team conducted raid at the local hotel and arrested Allahyar red handed and recovered marked notes from his possession.

Kotwali police registered case and arrested the accused.