UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Held Over Bribe In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:26 PM

Policeman held over bribe in Faisalabad

The anti-corruption establishment Faisalabad region arrested a policeman for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from a citizen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) -:The anti-corruption establishment Faisalabad region arrested a policeman for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from a citizen.

According to official source here on Wednesday,Ikramul Haq of chak 297-GB filed an application that Sub-Inspector Allahyar,investigation officer took Rs.

20000 as bribe in a case registered against the complainant in city police station Toba Tek Singh.Now,the officer was demanding Rs 20,000 more for giving favour and acquittal him in the case.

The anti-corruption team conducted raid at the local hotel and arrested Allahyar red handed and recovered marked notes from his possession.

Kotwali police registered case and arrested the accused.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Hotel Toba Tek Singh From

Recent Stories

EU to provide additional $55.4 million to Nigeria

2 minutes ago

Russian Designer Finds Way to Get Fighter Helicopt ..

2 minutes ago

Israel arrests 20 Palestinians in the West Bank ra ..

14 minutes ago

Nine held over gas decanting, selling petrol

2 minutes ago

Steps being taken to ensuring 'ease of doing busin ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Lawmaker Expects Russia, Ukraine to Exch ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.