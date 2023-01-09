Policeman hurt, robber shot dead in encounter

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A robber was killed while a policeman was injured in an encounter in sector G-9 in the limits of Karachi Company police station in Islamabad.

According to a private channel, three robbers were trying to escape after committing a dacoity in sector G-10, Islamabad.

The spokesman of Islamabad Police informed the media that, the robbers in G-9 opened firing after they were chased by the police team, injuring the officer, namely Kamranuddin. Kamran was hit by two bullets in his stomach.

In the retaliatory action of the police, one robber was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape. A search operation has been started to find the absconding accused.