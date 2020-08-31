Policeman injured by robbers in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

A police constable was injured by robbers during a dacoity near here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :A police constable was injured by robbers during a dacoity near here on Monday.

According to the police, constable Rizwan was going home after his duty when the accused opened firing on him over resistance.

The accused fled while the injured was shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore due to critical condition. The police had started investigation.