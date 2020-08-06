UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Injured, Dacoit Arrested After Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Policeman injured, dacoit arrested after encounter

A dacoit was arrested while a police constable was injured in an encounter in Batala Colony police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A dacoit was arrested while a police constable was injured in an encounter in Batala Colony police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said policemen signaled to stop two motorcyclists on Taufail Shaheed Road but they opened firing on them.

The police also returned the fire and during the encounter constable Akbar receivedinjuries while an accused was arrested and his accomplice fled.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Martyrs Shaheed Road

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

36 minutes ago

Television reporter on standby for McLaren

2 minutes ago

Poland re-imposes masks in 9 areas after record vi ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Energy Ministry Confirms Nuclear Fuel L ..

2 minutes ago

England's first wild beavers for 400 years can sta ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.