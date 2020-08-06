Policeman injured, dacoit arrested after encounter

A dacoit was arrested while a police constable was injured in an encounter in Batala Colony police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A dacoit was arrested while a police constable was injured in an encounter in Batala Colony police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said policemen signaled to stop two motorcyclists on Taufail Shaheed Road but they opened firing on them.

The police also returned the fire and during the encounter constable Akbar receivedinjuries while an accused was arrested and his accomplice fled.