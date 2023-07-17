Policeman injured in attack on police checkpost

The armed terrorists on Monday attacked at Nasran checkpost last night leaving a policeman injured

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The armed terrorists on Monday attacked at Nasran checkpost last night leaving a policeman injured.

According to police spokesman, the terrorists attacked the checkpost with hand grenades and modern weapons. As a result, police constable Rizwan got injured. The police team also retaliated forcefully however, the terrorist managed to escape from the scene getting advantage of the darkeness.

As soon as the incident was reported, SP Investigation Tank Nasir Khan, DSP Rural Chan Shah, Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station SHO Abdul Alee, and Gul-e-Imam Police Station SHO Rehmat Khan along with the heavy contingent reached the site and started search for the terrorists.

The injured policeman was shifted to DHQ hospital Tank.

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad along with DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, City Police station SHO Aftab Alam Baloch and other officers visited the DHQ hospital to inquire after the health of injured constable.

The DPO commended the valour and courage of the policeman and prayed for his early recovery. He also directed for provision of best medical facilities to the injured policeman.