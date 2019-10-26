UrduPoint.com
Policeman Injured In Explosion In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:27 PM

Policeman injured in explosion in DI Khan

D I Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) One policeman sustained injuries on Saturday in an explosion near a police mobile in Kulachi - a city of Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.According to police, the police mobile was also damaged in the bomb blast.

Meanwhile, police and security personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the site of the attack.Further investigation into the incident is underway.

