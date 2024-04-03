Policeman injured in firing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A firing by unknown persons in the limits of Bhana Mari Police Station injured a policeman, said to be out of danger, Police control confirmed the incident of firing here on Wednesday.

A police constable is posted in the Election Commission, Police control said, adding, “Police formed a special team to trace the accused.

”

According to details, some unknown gunmen started firing on the constable on duty at the Election Commission in Bhana Mari Police Station jurisdiction and made his escape after firing.