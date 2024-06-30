Policeman Injured In Firing Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A policeman was injured in a firing attack by some unidentified gunmen in the jurisdiction of the Pandu Police Station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Faqirabad Osama Amin Cheema told media men here on Sunday.
He said the policeman was carrying a detained suspect involved in the murder case to appear in court and all of a sudden some unknown gunmen started firing on the detained suspect involved in the murder case as a result of which one Policeman was injured while the detained suspect in Police custody was safe.
The policeman was taking the detained suspect involved in the murder to appear in the court, SP Faqirabad informed. As a result of firing a policeman was injured by the firing of the suspect, the suspect in custody was safe, Osama Amin Cheema confirmed.
The injured policeman was shifted to hospital, raids started to arrest the accused involved in the firing.
