Policeman injured in firing by drug pusher in islamabad

A head constable of Islamabad Police was injured in firing during encounter with drug pusher, police source said

He said that head constable Afzal, constables Raqeeb and Athar from Nilore police were on patrolling at bikes when they intercepted a drug pusher Safaris alaias Kodu near `Char Bridge'.

The drug pusher managed to escape under the cover of firing and one bullet hit head constable Afzal in his forehead. The injured policeman was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where is struggling for his life.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has taken notice of this incident and assigned task to SP (Rural) Amjad Farooq Butar to ensure arrest of criminal at earliest. Special teams have been constituted to arrest the absconding drug pusher while every possible treatment is being provided to the injured cop, police source maintained.