UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Injured In Firing By Drug Pusher In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 04:53 PM

Policeman injured in firing by drug pusher in islamabad

A head constable of Islamabad Police was injured in firing during encounter with drug pusher, police source said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A head constable of Islamabad Police was injured in firing during encounter with drug pusher, police source said.

He said that head constable Afzal, constables Raqeeb and Athar from Nilore police were on patrolling at bikes when they intercepted a drug pusher Safaris alaias Kodu near `Char Bridge'.

The drug pusher managed to escape under the cover of firing and one bullet hit head constable Afzal in his forehead. The injured policeman was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where is struggling for his life.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has taken notice of this incident and assigned task to SP (Rural) Amjad Farooq Butar to ensure arrest of criminal at earliest. Special teams have been constituted to arrest the absconding drug pusher while every possible treatment is being provided to the injured cop, police source maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Islamabad Police Colombian Peso Criminals From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

9 minutes ago

Textiles become first sector to recover from virus ..

32 minutes ago

US Businesses Want Sanctions on Russia to Stop - L ..

1 minute ago

Maryam Nawaz happy over warm welcome in Mardan by ..

42 minutes ago

PM directs relevant authorities to speed up work o ..

44 minutes ago

PPP govt looting people for decades: Ali Zaidi

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.