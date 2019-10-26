Policeman injured in IED blast

A police constable of Elite Force was injured when their mobile van was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Hatyala road of Kolachi area on Saturday.

The injured cop has been shifted to District Headquarter hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation.