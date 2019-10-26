UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Injured In IED Blast

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Policeman injured in IED blast

A police constable of Elite Force was injured when their mobile van was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Hatyala road of Kolachi area on Saturday.

D. I Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A police constable of Elite Force was injured when their mobile van was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Hatyala road of Kolachi area on Saturday.

The injured cop has been shifted to District Headquarter hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Road Van Colombian Peso

Recent Stories

Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK tru ..

20 minutes ago

Robbery claims one life in Kandhkot

30 minutes ago

Dispute over wedding proposal takes two lives in G ..

40 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Time running out for Emery to show progress at Ars ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.