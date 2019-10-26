UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policeman Injured In IED Blast

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:34 PM

Policeman injured in IED blast

A police was injured in remote control Improvised Explosive Device blast within limits of Tehsil Kalachi on Thursday

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A police was injured in remote control Improvised Explosive Device blast within limits of Tehsil Kalachi on Thursday.

According to police, unknown miscreants targeted a police van on Hatala road of Tehsil Kulachi.

The blast injured an elite force policeman identified as Tariq Nawaz while other seven policemen that were in the van remain unhurt.

The injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital and his condition was stable. Meanwhile, law enforcers has started a search operation in the area to arrest the elements involved.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Van

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

Pak attaches, commercial counselors visit Sialkot ..

2 minutes ago

IHC observes federal govt, NAB will be responsibil ..

15 minutes ago

Ford drives England past Barrett into World Cup fi ..

2 minutes ago

Where are 5 million houses and 10 million jobs?

21 minutes ago

Gang involved in making fake anti-dengue syrup bus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.