Policeman Injured In IED Blast
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:34 PM
A police was injured in remote control Improvised Explosive Device blast within limits of Tehsil Kalachi on Thursday
According to police, unknown miscreants targeted a police van on Hatala road of Tehsil Kulachi.
The blast injured an elite force policeman identified as Tariq Nawaz while other seven policemen that were in the van remain unhurt.
The injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital and his condition was stable. Meanwhile, law enforcers has started a search operation in the area to arrest the elements involved.