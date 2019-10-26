Policeman injured in IED blast

A police was injured in remote control Improvised Explosive Device blast within limits of Tehsil Kalachi on Thursday

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A police was injured in remote control Improvised Explosive Device blast within limits of Tehsil Kalachi on Thursday.

According to police, unknown miscreants targeted a police van on Hatala road of Tehsil Kulachi.

The blast injured an elite force policeman identified as Tariq Nawaz while other seven policemen that were in the van remain unhurt.

The injured were rushed to district headquarters hospital and his condition was stable. Meanwhile, law enforcers has started a search operation in the area to arrest the elements involved.