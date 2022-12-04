Policeman injured, suspected outlaw killed in police encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :A policeman was critically injured while a suspected outlaw was killed in a police encounter in the limits of Hali Road police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police constable Zuhaib sustained a gunshot and was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Karachi.

According to the spokesman, 2 suspicious persons riding on a motorbike tried to escape a snap-checking spot near the American Quarters by opening fire on the police.

In the exchange of fire the policeman was hit while the suspected drug peddler Hidayatullah Pathan was shot dead, adding that the other suspect accompanying Pathan escaped from the area.

Pathan's dead body was handed over to his relative Jaffar Pathan after the postmortem at LUH.

The spokesman said the bullet pierced through the intestine of the cop, leaving him fatally hurt.