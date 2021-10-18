Policeman killed, 17 others including police personnel injured in Quetta blast

UrduPoint.com

Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:17 PM

A Policeman was martyred while 17 others including police personnel sustained injuries in a blast occurred near Police truck which was parked near Balochistan University's gate at Sariab Road area here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A Policeman was martyred while 17 others including police personnel sustained injuries in a blast occurred near Police truck which was parked near Balochistan University's gate at Sariab Road area here on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near the parked truck of police at the gate of Balochistan University which left one police personnel martyred and 17 other including police personnel injured.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation to determine the nature of blast.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital's trauma center Quetta where some of the injured were referred to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) after completion of first aid.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Javed Akhtar said that 17 injured including Amir Khan, Mehmood Khan, Nadeem, Babar Maqbool, Khalil Ahmed, Doctor Nazamuddin, Muhammad Hussain, Shehryar, Muhammad Rafiq, Shah Faisal, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Mujeebullah, Abudl Malik, Attaullah, Raheel and Kamran were brought to civil hospital.One police personnel namely Neamat martyred in the blast.

He said on instructions of Balochistan Government, emergency has been declared in the hospital for ensuring treatment of the injured blast. Further investigation was underway.

