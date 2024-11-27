Open Menu

Policeman Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Policeman killed, 3 injured in road accident

A policeman was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Sheikhupura motorway

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A policeman was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Sheikhupura motorway,

TV channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a police van was going towards Lahore from Islamabad when it met an accident near

Sheikhupura motorway.

As a result, one policeman identified as Safdar died on the spot while three others including Bilal and Jameel were

injured in the incident. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Islamabad Police Motorway Died Road Accident Van Sheikhupura From

Recent Stories

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for expl ..

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

2 minutes ago
 Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

12 minutes ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

12 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

13 minutes ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

16 minutes ago
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

16 minutes ago
 KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

16 minutes ago
 AGTL partners with Punjab government on green trac ..

AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of ..

7 minutes ago
 Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process ..

Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit

7 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws th ..

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan