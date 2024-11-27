Policeman killed, 3 injured in road accident

A policeman was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Sheikhupura motorway

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A policeman was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Sheikhupura motorway,

TV channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a police van was going towards Lahore from Islamabad when it met an accident near

Sheikhupura motorway.

As a result, one policeman identified as Safdar died on the spot while three others including Bilal and Jameel were

injured in the incident. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.