Policeman killed, 6 injured in group clash

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :A police constable was killed and six others, including a woman, were injured in a clash that broke out between Khosa community here in Tando Fazal area in the limits of Husri Police Station on Monday.

According to police, 38-year-old Juma Khan son of Muhammad Hassan Khosa, who was injured in a quarrel between Khosa community, died on the way to the hospital.

Muhammad Yousaf, Mst Bhirai, Ali Muhammad and others were among those who got injured in the clash and were shifted to civil hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the slain policeman had come to his village from Balochistan to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.

Police have started the investigation of the incident while body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing medicolegal formalities.

