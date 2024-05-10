Policeman Killed, Another Injured In Encounter
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A policeman was killed and another suffered wounds in an encounter with a group
of criminals in Nawab Town on Friday.
According to police, policemen conducted a raid in a Nawab Town and, on seeing officials,
three criminals opened firing on them.
Resultantly, policeman Khalil died on the spot while Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Ghaffoor
was injured.
As the police team retaliated, one suspect was gunned down while another suffered
wounds and the third managed to escape.
The deceased suspect was identified as
Faisal. Police recovered weapons and ammunition during the raid.
Police authorities said the accused were wanted to police in 395 cases.
The injured policeman was shifted to a nearby hospital while the body was sent
to a morgue for autopsy. The both officials belonged to Pakpattan.
Police had started raids to apprehend the third accused.
Recent Stories
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 petrol pumps, naan/roti shopkeepers fined45 seconds ago
-
Commonwealth acknowledgment reflects PMYP initiatives: Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
Police team foils attempt of smuggling antiquities abroad11 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur reviews ongoing development projects11 minutes ago
-
JKLF (Y) leader urges peace, unity for May 11 protests, long March in AJK21 minutes ago
-
Unified efforts to combat dengue in twin cities31 minutes ago
-
Grand Mosque of Makkah utilizes advanced systems for year-round climate control31 minutes ago
-
Every possible facility being provided to Hajj pilgrims: Ch Salik Hussain31 minutes ago
-
Four agents held from passport office31 minutes ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal housing societies51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's lunar satellite sends initial images from space51 minutes ago
-
World Lupus Day being observed today51 minutes ago