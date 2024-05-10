Policeman killed, another injured in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A policeman was killed and another suffered wounds in an encounter with a group

of criminals in Nawab Town on Friday.

According to police, policemen conducted a raid in a Nawab Town and, on seeing officials,

three criminals opened firing on them.

Resultantly, policeman Khalil died on the spot while Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Ghaffoor

was injured.

As the police team retaliated, one suspect was gunned down while another suffered

wounds and the third managed to escape.

The deceased suspect was identified as

Faisal. Police recovered weapons and ammunition during the raid.

Police authorities said the accused were wanted to police in 395 cases.

The injured policeman was shifted to a nearby hospital while the body was sent

to a morgue for autopsy. The both officials belonged to Pakpattan.

Police had started raids to apprehend the third accused.