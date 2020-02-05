UrduPoint.com
Policeman Killed, Another Injured In Firing Inside Mosque In Harnai

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:54 PM

Policeman killed, another injured in firing inside mosque in Harnai

Harnai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) A policeman was killed while the other was injured in a firing incident inside a mosque in Harnai, Baluchistan.According to Levies, victim police official had come in Mosque to leave the people of Tableegi Jamat when suspect which was already present in the Mosque opened fire at him and fled.

According to DC Harnai, search of Mosque was conducted after the incident and they have found a suspicious bag from there for which bomb disposal squad was called.Bomb disposal squad has defused the bomb present in the bag.This explosive material was brought for sabotage in Kashmir Solidarity rally.

