Policeman Killed Another Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:24 PM

Policeman killed another injured in road accident

A policeman was killed while another injured in a road accident in Khairpur, told 15 Police of the district here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A policeman was killed while another injured in a road accident in Khairpur, told 15 Police of the district here on Tuesday.

According to police, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle on which a cop, identified as Muhammad Paryal Solangi, killed and an ASI Nazeer Narejo injured in Tando Masti near National Highway in Khairpur, when the two were patrolling on the bike.

The police shifted the body and injured to the Civil Hospital Khairpur, and impounded the truck and have taken the driver into custody.

More Stories From Pakistan

