Policeman Killed By Unknown Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Policeman killed by unknown outlaws

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Unknown gunmen opened fire on a police constable here Friday and killed him on the spot.

Police said that constable, Hikmatullah, who was serving at Lakki Marwat's prison came under firing at Samandar Tetarkhel village where he was sitting in a shop.

This month, a total of six policemen were martyred by unknown outlaws in the district.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.

