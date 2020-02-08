Policeman killed during shootout with suspected robbers in Hub Bypass

A policeman was killed in a shootout with a group of suspected robbers near the Hub Bypass Saturday

HUB (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) A policeman was killed in a shootout with a group of suspected robbers near the Hub Bypass Saturday.The encounter took place in Pirkas.

The CIA police and robbers came to face to face, resulting in a firefight. One robber was also killed.The policeman's body was sent to the Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital.A search operation is under way in the area to arrest the suspects but so far, no arrests have been made.