Policeman killed in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A policeman was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accidents in the area of Nishatabad police station here on Thursday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said policemen Farhan Tariq of Gojra and Asif Latif of Chak No126 Jhumra were travelling on a motorcycle when their bike collided with a tractor-trolley near Chak No 2 Ramdewali on Sargodha Road.

As a result, Farhan died on the spot whereas Asif Latif was provided first aid.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.