Policeman Killed In Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 10:00 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A policeman was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accidents in the area of Nishatabad police station here on Thursday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said policemen Farhan Tariq of Gojra and Asif Latif of Chak No126 Jhumra were travelling on a motorcycle when their bike collided with a tractor-trolley near Chak No 2 Ramdewali on Sargodha Road.
As a result, Farhan died on the spot whereas Asif Latif was provided first aid.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.