Policeman Killed In Bajaur Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM
One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Tehsil Mamond area of Bajaur district, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Tehsil Mamond area of Bajaur district, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.
According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a policeman near Tehsil Mamond area of Bajaur.
A passer by was also injured in the same firing incident. Police team reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police have also started search operation to trace the perpetrators.
Recent Stories
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing
Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl
Traffic police cracks down on violators
Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan
Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..
Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices
Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect office bearers on April 26
Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says ..
New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast China
Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025
Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work together for country's progress
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing2 minutes ago
-
Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl2 minutes ago
-
Traffic police cracks down on violators2 minutes ago
-
Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted valuables2 minutes ago
-
Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect office bearers on April 262 minutes ago
-
PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work together for country's progress2 minutes ago
-
ATC records witnesses' statements against PTI Leaders in May 9 riots cases2 minutes ago
-
23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging37 minutes ago
-
Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated37 minutes ago
-
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away40 minutes ago
-
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence47 minutes ago