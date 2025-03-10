Open Menu

Policeman Killed In Bajaur Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Tehsil Mamond area of Bajaur district, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Tehsil Mamond area of Bajaur district, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a policeman near Tehsil Mamond area of Bajaur.

A passer by was also injured in the same firing incident. Police team reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police have also started search operation to trace the perpetrators.

Recent Stories

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

2 minutes ago
 Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

2 minutes ago
 Traffic police cracks down on violators

Traffic police cracks down on violators

2 minutes ago
 Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ram ..

Families receive Rs 10,000 each under Nigahban Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three da ..

Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) nabs three dacoits, recovers 2.1m looted v ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize suga ..

Govt decides to import raw sugar to stabilize sugar prices

2 minutes ago
Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect offic ..

Lawyers of Hyderabad high court bar to elect office bearers on April 26

2 minutes ago
 Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing infl ..

Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says ..

2 minutes ago
 New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast Chin ..

New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast China

2 minutes ago
 Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025

Belarus’ foreign trade over $7bn in January 2025

8 minutes ago
 Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to S ..

Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

2 minutes ago
 PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work to ..

PM urges federation, provinces, parties to work together for country's progress

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan