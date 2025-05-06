Policeman killed in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A police constable was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mandan police station limits Tuesday

morning.

Officials reported that Constable Khanzeb was traveling to work on his motorcycle when armed assailants

ambushed him.

Police teams rushed to the scene and shifted his body to the hospital.

Senior officers, including DPO Bannu Saleem Abbas Kalachi, visited the site to oversee the investigation.

Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.