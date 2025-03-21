Open Menu

Policeman Killed In Bannu Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Policeman killed in Bannu firing

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) A policeman deployed on duty was killed in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Hovaid police station, Bannu district Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tv channels quoting police reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a policeman near Hovaid police station area

of Bannu district. Police team rushed to the site and shifted the body of security man identified as Nasrullah to hospital.

Police team cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this firing incident.

