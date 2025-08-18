Policeman killed in firing

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place near Bin Qasim area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed ASI M.

Khan Abro, near Bin Qasim area of Karachi.

Police team rushed to the site and shifted the policeman to hospital. The ill-fated police employee was working at Steel Town police station area of Karachi. Further investigations are underway.